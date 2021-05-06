Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth $4,752,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 631.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 510,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after acquiring an additional 440,477 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth $6,766,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUN opened at $31.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.03. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

