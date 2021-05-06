Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $416,000 Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,927 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VIAC shares. Loop Capital raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Gabelli raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut shares of ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $39.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.91 and its 200-day moving average is $46.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

