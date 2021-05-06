Laura Cox Kaplan Sells 1,062 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stock

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total value of $922,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $833.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $865.14 and its 200 day moving average is $875.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 111.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $604.96 and a 1 year high of $952.76.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSGP. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 target price (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $941.27.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

