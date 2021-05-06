Laura Cox Kaplan Sells 1,062 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stock

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total value of $922,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ CSGP opened at $833.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $865.14 and its 200 day moving average is $875.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 111.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $604.96 and a 1 year high of $952.76.
CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CSGP. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 target price (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $941.27.
CoStar Group Company Profile
CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.
