Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 737 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VAW. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,000. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter.

VAW stock opened at $189.49 on Thursday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $102.56 and a 12-month high of $189.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.10.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

