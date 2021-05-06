Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,028 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 281.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000.

NYSE:DFP opened at $30.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average of $29.06. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.58 and a 1-year high of $31.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.1617 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

