Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) PT Raised to $210.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $176.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CCI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $187.57.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $183.18 on Monday. Crown Castle International has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $189.59. The company has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 114.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In other news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.95 per share, with a total value of $413,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 143,940 shares in the company, valued at $22,879,263. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $925,528 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 58,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 117,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,722,000 after purchasing an additional 80,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

