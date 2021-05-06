Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK)

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist raised their price objective on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.71.

SSTK stock opened at $85.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 61.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock has a 1 year low of $33.45 and a 1 year high of $104.57.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 113.51%.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 67,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $6,028,702.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,327,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,007,460.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total transaction of $172,565.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,445.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,687 shares of company stock valued at $21,340,513 in the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Shutterstock by 16.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Shutterstock by 47.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Shutterstock by 197.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shutterstock by 84.8% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 484,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,138,000 after acquiring an additional 222,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

