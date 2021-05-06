Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 489 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 236.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 696 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BHP Group were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,007,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,239,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,419,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,704,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 417.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after buying an additional 257,502 shares during the period.

BHP stock opened at $77.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $38.65 and a 12 month high of $81.82. The firm has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.48.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $2.02 dividend. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.85%.

BHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

