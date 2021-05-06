Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $54,000 Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 833 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mosaic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38.6% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 30,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 51,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $69.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $126.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.38. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $37.62 and a 52-week high of $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. Analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.6314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

