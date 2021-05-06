Morgan Stanley Boosts L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $238.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $226.00 to $238.00 in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $226.21.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $217.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.09. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $217.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,250 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,695,000 after purchasing an additional 312,258 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $864,584,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,443,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,279,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,912,000 after buying an additional 257,454 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

