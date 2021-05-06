EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target Cut to $50.00

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.43.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.37 million, a PE ratio of -107.09 and a beta of 1.58. EverQuote has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EverQuote will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 15,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $715,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,146.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 24,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $1,215,201.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,528 over the last ninety days. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 60,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 30,438 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in EverQuote by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 10,511.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 189,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,580,000 after purchasing an additional 142,595 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

