Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 78,229 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 82.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,229 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 109.6% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 5.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 467,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,923,000 after buying an additional 22,793 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 7.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 43.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth about $2,190,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,015,684.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,834,326.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,672 shares of company stock worth $14,488,401 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.56.

Shares of TER opened at $124.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.18 and a 200 day moving average of $123.23. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.