RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 11.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 11.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 13.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 365,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,585,000 after purchasing an additional 42,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 24.4% during the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 87,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,273 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $170,943.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,399.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RPM opened at $97.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.47. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.98 and a 12-month high of $98.35.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RPM. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPM International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.44.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

