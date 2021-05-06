Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 66,255 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 70.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 66,255 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at $192,000. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at $421,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.3% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 67,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,586.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth $443,000. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $105,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,270.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ARI stock opened at $15.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 66.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 65.75 and a quick ratio of 65.75.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.10%.

A number of research firms have commented on ARI. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

