Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 68.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,622 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 20,015 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.8% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $1,423,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of TSN stock opened at $77.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $79.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Separately, Stephens increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.