LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Roth Capital

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) had its target price upped by research analysts at Roth Capital from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LMAT. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of LMAT opened at $51.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.61. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $54.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 48,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $2,465,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,796,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,184,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 42,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $2,203,895.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,796,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,771,509.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,992 shares of company stock valued at $10,596,921 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 325.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

