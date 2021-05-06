Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) PT Raised to $68.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $61.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.20. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $61.87.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $10,220,889.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,191.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,170,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,504,000 after purchasing an additional 788,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $850,633,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,419,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,081,000 after purchasing an additional 624,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,383 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

