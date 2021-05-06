Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $71.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.54 and a 200 day moving average of $58.20. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -31.30 and a beta of 2.09. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $92.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 22,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $1,552,255.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,303,970.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 11,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $861,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 793,315 shares of company stock worth $54,108,207 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Analyst Recommendations for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

