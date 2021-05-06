Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) to “Buy”

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.34% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., is based in Greenwich, United States. “

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Oxford Square Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. Oxford Square Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $249.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 89.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 277,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 138,745 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 139,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 49,937 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 110,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.