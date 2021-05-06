Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) PT Raised to $68.00 at Morgan Stanley

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

Shares of PFG opened at $65.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.42. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $65.93.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $453,551.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,348. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 693,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,406,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $24,694,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

