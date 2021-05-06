Cheryl Slomann Sells 7,500 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stock

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $461,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $62.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -45.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.22 and a 200-day moving average of $45.97. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $65.81.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,169,000 after acquiring an additional 238,963 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,895,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,229,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,717 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,660,000 after purchasing an additional 15,744 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAKE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.65.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.