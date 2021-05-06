Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Sells $523,113.18 in Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 9,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $523,113.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Morphic stock opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 1.01. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Morphic in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Morphic by 327.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Morphic in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Morphic by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Morphic in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MORF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

