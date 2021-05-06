Insider Selling: Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Senior Officer Sells C$569,682.10 in Stock

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 104,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.46, for a total value of C$569,682.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 986,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,388,700.62.

CS stock opened at C$5.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.03. Capstone Mining Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$193.03 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Capstone Mining to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$5.65 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.60.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.