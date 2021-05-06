Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVBC opened at $16.55 on Monday. Provident Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.68 million, a P/E ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.26.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Research analysts expect that Provident Bancorp will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Provident Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Provident Bancorp by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,482,000 after buying an additional 372,597 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 67,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 53,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares in the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

