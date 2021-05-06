Raymond James Increases Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Price Target to $135.00

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) had its price objective upped by analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RYAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Ryanair from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Redburn Partners cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, AlphaValue cut Ryanair to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Ryanair stock opened at $117.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.73. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.61. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $118.82.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $406.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.04 million. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Ryanair will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ryanair by 1,412.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,205,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,528,000 after buying an additional 1,125,341 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,424,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,546,000 after buying an additional 290,956 shares in the last quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,153,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Ryanair by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,149,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,355,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ryanair by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,657,000 after buying an additional 179,827 shares in the last quarter. 45.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

