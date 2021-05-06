Raymond James Increases Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Price Target to $135.00

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) had its price objective upped by analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.02% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RYAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Ryanair from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Redburn Partners cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, AlphaValue cut Ryanair to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.50.
Ryanair stock opened at $117.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.73. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.61. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $118.82.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ryanair by 1,412.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,205,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,528,000 after buying an additional 1,125,341 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,424,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,546,000 after buying an additional 290,956 shares in the last quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,153,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Ryanair by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,149,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,355,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ryanair by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,657,000 after buying an additional 179,827 shares in the last quarter. 45.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Ryanair
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.
