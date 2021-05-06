Northland Securities Increases SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $220.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price boosted by Northland Securities from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SEDG. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $219.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.10, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $377.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $1,029,349.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at $7,833,453.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total value of $3,041,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,336 shares in the company, valued at $93,467,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,222 shares of company stock valued at $11,797,773 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

