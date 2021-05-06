Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) and Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Critical Contrast

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) and Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

Grindrod Shipping has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ardmore Shipping has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Grindrod Shipping and Ardmore Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindrod Shipping N/A N/A N/A Ardmore Shipping 6.45% 4.78% 2.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Grindrod Shipping and Ardmore Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindrod Shipping 0 0 0 0 N/A Ardmore Shipping 1 1 3 0 2.40

Ardmore Shipping has a consensus target price of $5.35, suggesting a potential upside of 22.71%. Given Ardmore Shipping’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ardmore Shipping is more favorable than Grindrod Shipping.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.5% of Ardmore Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grindrod Shipping and Ardmore Shipping’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grindrod Shipping $331.05 million 0.49 -$21.16 million ($1.11) -7.67 Ardmore Shipping $230.04 million 0.63 -$22.86 million ($0.28) -15.57

Grindrod Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Ardmore Shipping. Ardmore Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grindrod Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ardmore Shipping beats Grindrod Shipping on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 25 owned dry bulk carriers and six -term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates a fleet of five owned tankers and two long-term chartered-in tankers, which carry petroleum products, petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1910 and is based in Singapore.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.