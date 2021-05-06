Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to Announce -$0.73 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will post ($0.73) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.80) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.60). JetBlue Airways posted earnings of ($2.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.05). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen raised JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.93.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.56. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $21.96.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $100,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,513.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $62,290.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,043 shares of company stock worth $284,446 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,855,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665,444 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,152,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,821,000 after acquiring an additional 306,615 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth $55,309,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,811,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,876,000 after purchasing an additional 350,104 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

