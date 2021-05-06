JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €32.00 Price Target

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been given a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.50 ($38.24) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €29.93 ($35.21).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €29.70 ($34.94) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €30.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of €27.05.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.