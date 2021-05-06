Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.51. Plains All American Pipeline reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $2.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.86 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.67. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $12.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 28.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 19,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 100,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 41.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. 45.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

