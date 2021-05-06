Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 66,694 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,694 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CEIX. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CEIX shares. B. Riley upped their target price on CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

CEIX opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.33 million, a PE ratio of -35.12 and a beta of 2.94.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.61. CONSOL Energy had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. As a group, analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX).

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.