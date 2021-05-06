B. Riley Begins Coverage on Everi (NYSE:EVRI)

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Everi’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie increased their price target on Everi from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $17.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 3.08. Everi has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $18.48.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $119.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.97 million. Equities analysts forecast that Everi will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $246,615.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,703.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 16,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $265,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 115,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,318. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. FMR LLC bought a new position in Everi in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Everi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Everi by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

