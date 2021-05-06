The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) PT Raised to $44.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $44.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $44.31.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $107,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,137,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,226,363 shares of company stock worth $115,703,069 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

