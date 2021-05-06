Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 49.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PBA shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $31.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.60.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.1674 dividend. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.00%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.