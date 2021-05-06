Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $2.26 Million in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 164,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NOV by 111.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 66,949 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in NOV by 39.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 652,814 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 183,086 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in NOV by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,931,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of NOV by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 25,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, COKER & PALMER downgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.81.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.93. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.40.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.30). NOV had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

