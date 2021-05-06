KBC Group NV Buys 1,756 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.05% of Science Applications International worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in Science Applications International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 336,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,121,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth $758,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth $23,251,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 3,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SAIC opened at $89.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.01 and its 200 day moving average is $91.13. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.76 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

A number of research firms have commented on SAIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

