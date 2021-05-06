KBC Group NV Decreases Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Generac by 2,155.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Generac by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Generac by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 29,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total transaction of $1,649,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,480 shares of company stock worth $14,942,365 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac stock opened at $319.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $321.64 and a 200-day moving average of $270.57. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.27 and a 52 week high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.69.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

