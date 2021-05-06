Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $70,000 Position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 109.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,496,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 192,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after purchasing an additional 33,933 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 377,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DEF opened at $64.02 on Thursday. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.37.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

