Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,544 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 567.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Duke Realty were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRE. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 47,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DRE shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.30.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $45.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 78.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.52. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.83%.

In related news, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,583.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,399 shares of company stock worth $4,593,467. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

