KBC Group NV Purchases 5,714 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

KBC Group NV grew its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $11.78 on Thursday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.79. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Qurate Retail currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.