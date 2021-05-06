Short Interest in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Increases By 21.3%

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the March 31st total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ES. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

NYSE:ES opened at $83.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $73.61 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.86%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 9,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,920,000 after purchasing an additional 12,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.