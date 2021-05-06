Short Interest in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Rises By 21.0%

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 641,600 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the March 31st total of 530,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tredegar by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,086,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,249,000 after buying an additional 182,178 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the 4th quarter valued at $1,741,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tredegar by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 97,750 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tredegar by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 88,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tredegar by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 119,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tredegar stock opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.26. Tredegar has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $23.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, PE Films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films segments. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength aluminum extrusions primarily for building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

