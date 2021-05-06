Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,730,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the March 31st total of 5,580,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

FRO opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Frontline has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $9.42.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $100.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.33 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 38.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Frontline will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Frontline by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 9,818,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,071,000 after buying an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,295,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,157,000 after acquiring an additional 437,637 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 530,507 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,806,000 after acquiring an additional 106,127 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 478,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 239,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Frontline by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

