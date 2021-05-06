GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter.

CFA stock opened at $70.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.16. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $44.22 and a 12 month high of $71.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

