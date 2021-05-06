GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 2,822 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 170.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 15,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 21.3% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 19.3% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 159,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 25,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 16,849 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBI opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $22.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

In other news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,893.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

