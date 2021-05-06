Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 83.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,082 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,473,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,651,000 after buying an additional 2,581,492 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 24.0% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 25,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

LNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $55.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.45. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.36 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.70%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.