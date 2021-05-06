GWM Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $30.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLMN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.16.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,303,390.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,257.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

