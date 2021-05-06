GWM Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $417,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 69.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 21,480 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $819,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSGE opened at $86.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52 week low of $63.55 and a 52 week high of $121.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.17.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($5.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $23.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 million. Equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSGE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.63.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

