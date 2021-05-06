Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 379.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $138.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.07. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $65.91 and a 52 week high of $191.13.

