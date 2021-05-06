Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wrap Technologies were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 502,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Wrap Technologies by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 80,595 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 139,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 47,058 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 989,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after buying an additional 40,082 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Wrap Technologies by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the period.

WRTC stock opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $14.40.

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

